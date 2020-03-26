Plonk, a London-based crazy golf company, has come up with a simple and fun solution to support parents and adults at home.

The aim of ‘Plonk at home’ is to help people get creative by making mini golf courses at home using upcycled materials from around the house.

Each week Plonk will be releasing videos, design packs, and live lessons to help people to make mini-golf courses, all whilst raising money for Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund.

People who join the campaign will be able to upload videos of themselves and their mini-golf creations to Plonk’s social feeds to win prizes each week, and the chance to have their creation made out of wood in the Plonk Camden Market venue.

Plonk has made sure that the necessary tools and materials can be found in anyone’s home with indoor designs, made from card, up-cycled materials, tape, staples, scissors and some imagination.

Each £5 Plonk Membership Purchase includes:

Regular Downloadable design pack for 9 holes over the coming weeks

Access to video lessons on how to make a mini-golf course

Invite to the live lesson streams on zoom

Discount voucher for tickets down the line

Access to the weekly prize giveaways

50 per cent of profits will go towards Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund.