Travis Scott has denied all allegations against him in 11 lawsuits that have been filed after crowd surges during his performance at US festival Astroworld in November left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

The event’s promoters, Live Nation and its Scoremore subsidiary, have also denied all allegations against them.

Scott has asked to be dismissed from the many lawsuits he is named in, according to a report by Rolling Stone. It quotes one of Scott’s representatives as claiming the artist “is not legally liable” for the tragic events at Astroworld.

The rapper and record producer is named in nearly all the of the more than 300 lawsuits filed in Harris County. Among other claims, Scott has been accused of negligence.

Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, which owns the Astroworld venue NRG Park, has also denied all allegations against it.

In the days following the incident, Live Nation saw more than $1bn wiped off its market value.

Families of Astroworld victims have rejected offers by Scott to cover funeral expenses.