Event solutions supplier Arena Arena is providing an extensive range of solutions temporary event infrastructure for the Fight Camp boxing event, which began on 1 August in the gardens of Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex.

The Matchroom’s Fight Camp series, which involves 18 fights and runs until 22 August, is the first boxing series of its kind since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Arena will supply a range of services for the series including full site production and HSE management, changing rooms, security cabins, sanitisation stations, welfare cabins and marquees, and temporary pad and canopy for the ring, in addition to flat spectator seats and ancillary services including toilets, generators, trakway and floodlighting.

Martin Clark, project director for Arena EMEA’s seating division, said: “We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to continue our partnership with Matchroom Boxing with project management for this landmark series of fights as our industry begins to cautiously re-start – the project has been a huge success so far and I can’t help but feel optimistic that this is a sign of great things to come.”

CEO of Matchroom Boxing Global Frank Smith, said: “During these testing times we are delighted to be putting on an event of this magnitude and Arena have been a huge part of making the event the success it is.”