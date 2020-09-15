The Scottish Government’s £15 million Culture Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund will be open to applications from noon on 17 September.

The aim of the fund is to provide emergency support for organisations, impacted by Covid-19, that “provide opportunities for cultural engagement”. Creative Scotland said the priority is to protect jobs and support the sustainability of organisations threatened by insolvency in the short to medium term.

The fund forms part of the Scottish Government’s £31.5m emergency funding for culture, announced by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon last month.

Scottish Culture Secretary, Fiona Hyslop said: “It’s been an extremely difficult time for the culture sector this year. We’ve done everything we can to alleviate some of the immediate challenges, but we know many businesses will continue to struggle until they can fully reopen.”

Full details about the fund, including eligibility criteria, can be found here.