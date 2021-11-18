Global creative agency Amplify said it has expanded its B2B experiences offering by partnering with Wonder, a B2B and B2E (business-to-employee) events company whose clients span Adobe, Android, Klarna and Google for Education.

The partnership sees Amplify become majority shareholders in Wonder. The two agencies will operate as independent businesses but will collaborate on projects.

The announcement comes as Wonder has made new hires, including: Dan Keene (formerly director of Brand Experience at ENGINE and MD at Slice) as director of strategic development, Jessica Charles (formerly co-head of Agency / head of operations at Black Tomato) as head of campaigns and Jess Richards as executive producer. The partnership also sees founder Ben Turner move to CEO, Scott Micklethwaite promoted to MD, David Crease move to creative director and Mike Dennis becoming head of production.

Amplify has worked on global events, experiences and campaigns for the likes of Facebook, Google, Hubspot, Pinterest and Netflix.

Amplify founder and Global CEO, Jonathan Emmins, said, “Together, we will take an audience-first and campaign approach to B2B and B2E experience and marketing. Working with Ben Turner – Wonder’s driving force – we’re creating a home for who we consider the best and most progressive in the industry.”

Wonder founder and CEO Ben Turner said, “The world of work is constantly evolving and we want to help businesses meet these ever-shifting expectations. Whether it’s exploring new technology, creative innovation or simply a desire to find better ways of connecting, we constantly want to challenge the status quo. And with Amplify now helping make the vision a reality, we’re even better placed to help B2B and B2E create real creative, cultural and commercial impact.”