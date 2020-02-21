Jamie Jones, Adam Beyer and The Black Madonna to headline Opening Party at Amnesia on 9 May.

Marco Faraone, Michael Bibi, Cuartero Mar-T B2B CAAL, Sidney Charles B2B Seb Zito, Luca Donzelli, Les Schmitz, John Woods and Carolina Fe are also announced at the Ibiza-based club.

Amnesia is billed as featuring incredible lighting effects and ‘the most advanced sound system in the world’ on the famous Terrace which boasts the kv2 Audio.

Weekly parties will keep the vibes alive all summer long. First up, Pyramid will runs each Sunday from June 7 – Sept 27 with a wealth of international names headlining each week.

Saturdays will be all about Elrow, the colourful, outlandish party will run weekly from May 23 – 26 September and will be the one and only place to be for those who like to be submerged in imaginary party worlds.

Together, meanwhile, is looking to retain its crown as one of the most eclectic and immersive nights in the White Isle on Mondays from June 1 – June 29, then from Sept 7 – Oct 5. For 10 years this party has been bringing festival-sized line-ups to Amnesia every week and to celebrate all that they will be hosting 10 special events under the 10 x 10 banner with legendary residents Chase & Status returning once more.

As well as this huge opening party and the weekly residencies, there will be a unique series of six spectacular parties from Do Not Sleep – dates to be announced soon – plus a very special guest with her own Friday night party, and plenty of live shows that will transform the world renowned Ibiza Terrace into something you have never witnessed before.