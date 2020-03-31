All Points East and Lovebox have joined the growing list of major UK festivals that have been cancelled in 2020.

All Points East was scheduled to take place from 22 – 31 May, while Lovebox was set for 12 – 14 June 2020. Both events have been called off as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Event cancellations are now stretching to festivals in mid-June, as uncertainty about when event restrictions will be lifted increases. Glastonbury, set for 24-28 June, has also been cancelled alongside Parklife, set for 13-14 June.

There is still hope that festivals due for July and August will be able to take place, and some events set for early in the Summer have rescheduled for the end of the festival season. Bournemouth 7s, for example, has set new dates for 28-30 August.

A statement on the All Points East website reads: “Following the daily escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled.

“The decision was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event.”

A statement on Lovebox’ website adds: “We will be back stronger than ever on 11th-13th June 2021 and we hope to see you all then for our 3 day celebration of Summer.

“We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year.”