Music/sports festival Bournemouth 7s has become one of the first major UK festivals to announce new dates, after the COVID-19 crisis forced a number of cancellations/postponements.

The event has moved from its original dates of 22-24 May to 28-30 August.

Bournemouth 7s MD Craig Mathie announced the new dates on LinkedIn. He commented: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to the venue, all of our partners, suppliers, contractors, staff, entertainment acts for their goodwill and support with the proposed new dates.

“Moving a large event is a huge undertaking, however I know that many people out there are in a much worse place than us. We are extremely lucky to have been able find a new date and our fingers remain firmly crossed that the outbreak unfolds as we all hope.

“Finally, I would sincerely like to thank our team for their unabridged commitment, support and positivity over the past few weeks. It’s a privilege to work with such an incredible bunch of people and we’ll be working hard over the next few months to deliver our best festival yet in 160 days!”

Bournemouth 7s first event took place in 2008. It is a combination of a series of sports tournaments for rugby, netball, dodgeball and hockey, as well as a music festival. Headliners last year included Professor Green.

The event is independently owned by founders Roger and Fleur Woodall.