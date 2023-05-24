London independent venue Alexandra Palace is celebrating its 150th year in 2023 with its biggest event programme to date, with more than five million people expected to visit and over 250 events scheduled.

Coinciding with the venue’s anniversary this week, Four Tet delivered a performance (pictured) in front of 10,000 people, with 42,000 immersive lights supplied by SQUIDSOUP. The performance was one of three nights the DJ is playing in the Great Hall this week (23-25 May).

The 150th celebrations continue at Alexandra Palace’s Birthday Party event on 27 May, which features DJs, live music and family-friendly activities.

This is followed by summer shows by Fatboy Slim (10 June), Richard Thompson (28 June), Bastille (14 July), Hozier (21 July) and Ben Howard (22 July).

Kaleidoscope Festival (cap. 11,000) returns on 15 July for its fourth year, featuring headliners Hot Chip on the Hilltop Stage, who will become the first band in 150 years to play all three stages at Alexandra Palace: the Theatre, Great Hall and now the Park. The festival also features a comedy line-up and family-friendly activities.

Moving into the autumn/winter, with more gigs to be announced, there are shows by While She Sleeps (23 September), Cavetown’s Bittersweet Daze Festival (24 September), The National (26-27 September), Ashinkko (30 November) and Sleaford Mods currently rounding off the pre-darts year (2 December).

Alexandra Palace events director Simon Fell said, “To be custodians of Ally Pally is a great feeling. We are proud of how we have developed the spaces across the venue in recent years, so that fans can enjoy such a broad range of live music in some truly amazing environments. This is also reflected in the volume and variety of amazing artists coming to the Palace, and this year is shaping up to be something else.

“You can feel the history the minute you walk through the door and, as an independent venue, all our profits go back into improving the Park and Palace, so people can enjoy live music here for another 150 years. That’s an exciting thought.”

For the third time, Later…With Jools Holland has recorded in Ally Pally’s theatre with transmission of series 62 now underway.

The UK’s biggest independent venue, run by a charity, the Palace also plays a role in supporting the local community through its Creative Learning programme.