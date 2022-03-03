Serious, a live music producer of events such as London Jazz Festival, will debut new 10,000-capacity festival Higher Ground this summer at Alexandra Palace and Park.

Serious director of programming Pelin Opcin said Higher Ground is developing the festival’s infrastructure in partnership with Alexandra Palace and joining up with Kaleidoscope Festival’s (cap. 11,000) operation, which takes place at the venue one day before.

Supported by Arts Council England, the festival on 24 July will feature six main acts including singer-songwriter Patti Smith. In addition to live performances, the event will feature DJ sets, workshops, talks and readings.

Opcin said, “The long-term vision of the event is to give us the freedom to experiment creative multiple genre, inter-generational line-ups with exciting contrasts and coexistence. We can imagine it developing in to a bigger festival with more stages but we will take our time and enjoy its boutique features for now.”