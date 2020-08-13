The AIM Independent Music Awards took place last night, 12 August, in a virtual format for the first time.

The awards took place in an extended reality studio, immersing performers in an interactive environment brought to life by 3D graphics.

The event is organised by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), and this year saw awards given to artists including Flying Lotus, FKA Twigs and Sarathy Korwar.

AIM is a not-for-profit trade body representing the UK’s independent music sector, which makes up a quarter of the recorded music market.

Flying Lotus took the award for Best Independent Track, while Sarathy Korwar took the Best Independent Album award. FKA Twigs picked up the Best Difficult Second Album Award.

The night also featured a moving tribute performance to Tony Allen from Blur’s Damon Albarn, who performed ‘Go Back’, one of his many collaborations with the drummer.

Flying Lotus, AKA record producer and hip-hop artist Stephen Ellison, commented: “It feels like a true blessing to be able to receive an award and to be acknowledged in these times, when they make us feel like our work isn’t essential. So, thank you for the reminder that what we do is very important.”