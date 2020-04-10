As a response to the unprecedented challenges the NHS is facing in the wake of Covid-19, London-based A&E doctor Jack Manley has launched DeliverAid, a charity to raise public donations to feed those on the frontline of the NHS.

DeliverAid helps support the many cafés, restaurants, and caterers that were forced to close due to social distancing measures, through allowing them to remain active by preparing food for those working on the frontlines of the NHS.

Manley approached creative technology agency, Rehab, to help develop a fundraising platform that allows the general public to donate meals prepared by independent food businesses for frontline NHS staff.

Manley said: “As an NHS doctor working across London hospitals, I have seen first-hand how hard the NHS is working to help as many people as possible. I’ve also seen an increasingly large number of local food businesses struggling in these uncertain times. I wanted to connect the dots and create a charitable platform that allowed people to do good on both fronts.”

Creative technology agency Rehab have created DeliverAid’s fundraising platform, as part of Rehab’s ongoing ‘HackWeek’ programme where the agency sets aside a week to find creative solutions to pertinent societal issues.

Rob Bennett, CEO of Rehab, said: “During these difficult times, it’s important that we make the best use of our talent, resources, and skills to find ways to help and support one another. As creative technologists, we were looking for ways we can make a positive contribution toward this situation, and was glad when Jack came to us with his idea to help feed the NHS. We worked together to create something that would connect and help all the frontline staff working tirelessly, and hopefully create a new economic revenue for struggling businesses. We hope that this will empower those at home to feel like they can also do their part and have a positive impact.”

Founding restaurant partners include The Quality Chop House and Ombra, and DeliverAid is actively recruiting a network of restaurants keen to join the initiative. Volunteer drivers have also stepped forward to assist with deliveries.

More information on DeliverAid, donations and how to get involved can be found here.