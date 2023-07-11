ADI has won the contract to provide event presentation services to the inaugural 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland this summer.

Billed as the biggest cycling event in history, the event takes place from 3-13 August, with more than one million spectators expected to attend.

ADI has been commissioned by Glasgow Life to deliver event presentation programmes that include opening and closing ceremonies, creative content, interactivity and LED screen technologies across five venues – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Glasgow Green.

ADI will deploy LED hardware across five venues, with mobile and modular screens, digital wayfinding totems and interactive walls.

It will use QGlo – a bespoke smartphone application used to deliver synchronised light shows; Piing – a multiplayer gaming platform for stadium-sized crowds; and FanSee – a live video platform where fans can instantly stream video from their mobile device to the large-format venue screens.

ADI will work with the Edinburgh-based company, Warehouse Sound, to manage the delivery of audio across the sites, while event design specialists 21CC will assist with lighting and SFX requirements.

ADI head of sales Thomas Taylor said, “All our solutions exist to create high-energy atmospheres and we’re confident that the UCI Cycling World Championships will raise the bar for creativity and innovation at cycling events in the future.”

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships event operations lead Jade Gallagher said, “While ADI’s abilities are proven, their highly creative vision for the event presentation was inspiring. They understood our desire to make Glasgow’s delivery of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships something uniquely different in the sporting landscape, with a strong Glaswegian and Scottish identity as part of that.”