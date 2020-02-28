Actavo, the event services specialist, is celebrating a decade of events in the UK, showcasing its new Channel Barrier from a stand at the Event Production Show this week.

The two storey stand at the show was designed and installed by Actavo’s London team, highlighting its bespoke infrastructure skills, along with the companies scaffolding and crowd control capabilities.

Paul Griffin, commercial director at Actavo Events, said: “It’s been a great decade with many proud moments. It’s good to look back while also launching new products and we are delighted to have been selected to provide our newly-designed and manufactured Channel Barrier system for this summers’ major sporting tournament. We have developed this new system to support our client’s goal to create a better spectator experience for football fans during their events.”

He continued: “Having our new Channel Barrier system keeping crowds safe at this summers’ finals tournament is a great example of just how closely we work with our clients in developing new solutions to support them and their future events.”

Many pedestrian barriers have protruding legs, which have been identified as a trip hazard. Actavo Events’ Channel Barrier system features flat bespoke feet, which have been designed and manufactured specifically to allow for a more efficient ticket check & searching channels, maximising space, throughflow and reducing trip hazards.

The barrier’s new design, which comprises shorter runs, also means they can be more easily pushed by hand to concertina and fold away. This works perfectly in a crowd management or emergency situation, particularly if event teams need open access to an area or to alter crowd flow or to deal with an emergency.

In November, the new Channel barrier system was trialled successfully at Wembley Stadium for the England Women v Germany and England v Montenegro matches and at the Aviva stadium for Ireland vs Denmark