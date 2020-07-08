Mash Media has appointed Chris Barrett as the new editor of Access All Areas.

Barrett, who began in the role on 1 July, joins at a time of great uncertainty for the live outdoor events industry, and the wider events world at large, and is tasked with bringing together organisers and key figures to better represent the sector’s value.

Barrett has extensive experience as a business journalist, having worked freelance for broadsheets and a multitude of entertainment industry titles including Audience, Billboard, Festival, IQ magazine, Music Ally, Musical America and Record of the Day.

Having previously been features editor at Music Week, Barrett has also worked as a content consultant for numerous clients including Abbey Road Studios, Google and UK music trade body the BPI.

Barrett will be supported by deputy editor Stuart Wood.

On his appointment, Barrett said: “In recent years I have been primarily focused on covering the live music industry. It has been a privilege to witness the entrepreneurial spirit, rampant innovation and professionalism apparent throughout the sector.

“I very much look forward to working with the team at Mash Media to take Access All Areas to the next level and ensuring it remains the voice of the live outdoor events industry.”

Mash Media’s publishing director, Duncan Siegle, noted that the appointment of Barrett marks the beginning a new chapter for the magazine and the wider live outdoor events industry. He said: “Access All Areas has grown its readership steadily over the last year, but since Covid-19 wiped out the events calendar, there has been a huge spike in web traffic. It is clear that there is an appetite for news, and as a title we must match that expectation.

“Stuart Wood has done a sterling job and as such will be promoted to deputy editor, and the experience that Chris brings will elevate the magazine even further.

“There will certainly be changes, and I am in no doubt the industry will approve. We will amplify the voice of this great sector.”

For story tips-offs contact Chris Barrett on cbarrett@mashmedia.net and follow Access All Areas on LinkedIn and Twitter on @Access_AA.