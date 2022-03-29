Multi-venue operator Academy Music Group (AMG) has increased the capacity of its O2 City Hall Newcastle and invested in a new retractable seating system, restoration works and a full production installation of PA and stage lighting systems.

In addition to increasing the capacity from 2,135 to 2,600, AMG has undertaken improvements throughout the venue, including additional toilets, refurbishment of the basement bar and a new extra bar area at balcony level. It has also installed a new LED ceiling-lighting system in the venue’s main auditorium.

AMG chief operating officer Graham Walters said, “When we acquired O2 City Hall Newcastle back in May 2019, we knew that it needed significant adjustments to reinstate it to its former glory and get it firmly back on the schedule for major touring acts.

“It’s a stunning room, one that has seen the biggest names in rock and pop over the last four decades. Investment in modern facilities – including the option to have an all-standing auditorium – had to be on the agenda to offer a flexible space, as well as keeping a seated configuration.

“This way, we can hugely extend the variety of live music and events to tour in Newcastle and make sure we preserve its future for people and the community to enjoy for generations to come.”

Academy Music Group’s portfolio of venues across the UK includes O2 Academy Brixton (cap. 4,921) O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (2,000) and O2 Academy Glasgow (2,250).

Forthcoming shows at O2 City Hall Newcastle include James Morrison (2 April), Russell Brand (4 April), Florence + The Machine (15 April), Paul Weller (16-17 April), Foals (26 April), Keith Urban (1 May), Michael Kiwanuka (18 May), Bloc Party (2 June), The Prodigy (18 July), Kevin Bridges (21-24 July), Ian Brown (29 September), Kaiser Chiefs (07 November) and Sigrid (09 November).