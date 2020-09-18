More than 2,800 people attended the AA Getaway Drive-in cinema event, which involved six film screenings from 11 – 13 September at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire.

Films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Baby Driver and Le Mans ’66 were projected onto three backlit LED screens, with local food and drink delivered to the audience in their cars.

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, all screenings were presented with strict social distancing measures in place and vehicles provided with sanitised remote speakers.

The AA Getaway Drive-in event was developed by media agency Goodstuff and specialist film agency elevenfiftyfive for the AA.

Ian Cartwright, co-founder of elevenfiftyfive, said, “It’s been great working with the AA on drive-in events of this scale. With over 60 staff on board to deliver the event, the AA has made an important contribution towards the return to work of some of the amazing crews that help make events like this possible.”

AA head of brand marketing Will Harrison said, “We launched AA Getaway to offer audiences some true escapism and we’re absolutely delighted with the response.”

The AA Getaway series continues next weekend at Elvington Airfield, near York.