The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELW) said it is committed to going ahead with The Wimbledon Championships 2021 on the planned dates, 28 Jun – 11 Jul, but the event is likely to look “very different” this year.

AELW said that while it is considering other scenarios, the majority of its plans are focused on the option of a reduced capacity Championships. However, the organisation said it is not in a position to rule out any other scenarios including a full capacity event.

In a statement the organisation said it is in constant communication with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and other the major sports events and bodies, with the aim of ensuring “best practice is understood and achievable”.

It said, “While the roll-out of the vaccination programme in the UK is a very heartening development, it naturally remains too soon to know how this will impact public attendance at major events in the UK. Our approach will be to remain as agile as possible and leave enough flexibility in our planning to adapt as required to the prevailing conditions in the summer.”

AELW plans to confirm allocations with ticket holders at the start of May.