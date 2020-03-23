As the majority of people are now working at home, and with no live events able to run, the events industry continues to demonstrate its creativity to keep content rolling. As the industry remains mothballed, it is the ideal time to develop knowledge.

A number of events businesses are hosting virtual events which aim to educate across a range of topics, from event-centric ideas to the realities of running a business in these testing times.

We will be collating as many details of these events as possible over the next few days and publishing them weekly throughout this crisis.

If you are running a virtual event open to the industry and would like to share details of it, please email Martin Fullard on mfullard@mashmedia.net

Please note we are not collecting information about virtual events which have already run, nor are we looking to review such events.