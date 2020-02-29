Innovators of event venue technology 8 Northumberland Avenue has announced their partnership with Apex, the sole representative of Lumentium, a world-leading pioneer of table video mapping services.

To celebrate the partnership in event technology, the companies will be showcasing the new-to-the-UK events industry technology, Lumentium,at an exclusive invite-only press and industry showcase on 3 March.

The event will feature an unveiling of the Lumentium table mapping technology, alongside an immersive gourmet experience which allows food and virtual environments to be enjoyed in sync.

This partnership enables 8 Northumberland Avenue and Apex to drastically reduce the price point of this cutting-edge technology for large-scale events, opening up a new audience engagement potential for the meetings and events industry.

Lumentium’s ‘TableMapper’ lamp-projector is the only portable table mapping format available worldwide. The event will also utilise the impressive Renu Stealth robotic lighting recently installed by 8 Northumberland Avenue.

Apex’s event director, Paul Ashford, said: “By ‘painting with light’, Lumentium video mapping uses visual stimulation to create stunning and highly engaging events with a real wow factor.

“Until now, this technology was not portable, so its use was very limited for events and much more expensive. We are thrilled to work alongside such a stunning venue as 8 Northumberland Avenue to showcase how Lumentium turns a high-quality event into something extraordinary.”

8 Northumberland Avenue has a long-standing commitment to event technology, being the first venue in Europe to install intelligent lighting throughout the venue and the first to install 3D holographic technology. In 2019, the venue was also the first to install bespoke robotic lighting throughout the venue, designed to bridge the gap between AV and architectural lighting.

Owner at 8 Northumberland Avenue, Charles Boyd, said: “8 Northumberland Avenue is very proud to continue our work as leaders for the development and innovation of event technology that adds distinct value for customers. The work that Apex and Lumentium are doing with table tapping projection is revolutionary for the events industry and we’re proud to be working so closely alongside them.”

Lumentium’s director, Victor Cid Branger, said: “We are excited to see what this collaboration will do for the Lumentium brand and are delighted that we can bring it to a brand-new UK audience.”