Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) has announced a series of nearly 1,000 summer shows for which tickets will be priced at just $20 all in.

The tickets for the Return To Live shows, which will take place at 40 Live Nation operated amphitheatres across the US, will go on sale on 28 July. Among the acts involved are Jonas Brothers, KISS, Lindsey Stirling, Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, Slipknot, Maroon 5 and Zac Brown.

Brown said, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road. It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

Live Nation’s CEO Michael Rapino has continued to be bullish about the international live entertainment conglomerates recovery despite LNE having seen revenues across all its divisions drop $10.76bn, year-on-year, during the 15 months to March 2021.

In a recent interview with CNBC Rapino said, “We’re very excited about the American market. You know, 70% of our business is going to be the US and the UK. Those two markets seem on track.”