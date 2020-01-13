This is the final week to enter the Event Production Awards, and the competition is hotting up.

The Event Production Awards 2020 is preparing for its biggest ever year, and its entry deadline is 17 January.

The prestigious awards, which recognise excellence in the delivery and production of live events, will take place at Novotel London West on 5 March, 2020.

Duncan Siegle, the Event Production Awards’ event director and publishing director of Access’ publisher Mash Media, is reporting record entries as new judges are revealed.

“These awards are an important part of the calendar for the outdoor and live events industry and this is reflected in the number of companies who enter and attend the event. This year the entry process is much simpler as we have employed the team and software of Evessio to run the programme. Feedback on the 2019 event was tremendous and we know this year will be an even greater event”

The event will welcome more than 500 event professionals involved in the curation and delivery of outdoor and live events from festival and event organisers, to production teams, agencies and suppliers.

2020’s award categories are:

Technical Event Production Of The Year

Full Event Production Of The Year

Best Crewing Supplier

Best Security Company

Best Concession Provider

Best Power Supplier

Best Toilet And Hygiene Provider

Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier Supplier

Best Flooring Or Roadway Supplier

Best Staging Company

Best Temporary Structure Supplier

Venue Of The Year

Green Supplier Of The Year

Best Ticketing Provider

Best Use Of Technology At An Event

Best Visual Spectacular

Brand Activation Of The Year

Production Team Of The Year

Music Event Of The Year

Sporting Event Of The Year

Access All Areas’ Supplier Of The Year

Register here: https://www.eventproductionawards.com/

An all-star judging panel has been revealed for the Event Production Awards 2020, with senior staffers from organisations including the Rugby League World Cup, Glastonbury, Entertee, MEI, Continental Drifts and Momentum Worldwide.

The judges are:

Aaron Raybe, Momentum Worldwide

Dennis Mills, MEI

Andy Lenthall, PSA

Craig Mathie, Bournemouth 7s

Nick Morgan, We Are The Fair

James Cooke-Priest, The Event Site

Ben Street, Wild Paths Festival

Gill Tee, Entertee

Helen Swan, Lucid Creates

Mark Bannister, GPJ

Emma Reynolds, Glastonbury

Mel Wilds, Continental Drifts

Dave Withey, Arena UK & Europe

Liz Madden, Nononsense Group

Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup

Christine Ely, International Advertising Association

Mehram Sumray-Roots, The Freshers Festival Group

Dick Tee, EnTeetainment

Debs Armstrong, Strong & Co

Lindsay Impett, World Lacrosse

Photo credit: Aniseed Photo