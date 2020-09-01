Tickets are beginning to go on sale for 2021 festivals, as Reading and Leeds festivals launch their presale for next year’s events.

The two festivals are expected to welcome 200,000 people, with a lineup including headliners Stormzy, Disclosure, Liam Gallagher, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Post Malone and Queens of the Stone Age.

It is still unclear if the event will be forced to adapt to restrictions surrounding Covid-19 when it goes ahead from 27-29 August 2021. However, organisers Festival Republic are planning for a full-scale event.

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn commented: “Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music.”

Melvin Benn released a detailed plan earlier this year, outlining how a rigorous testing scheme could allow festivals to go ahead at full capacity.

Reading & Leeds festivals were both cancelled in 2020, having been due to take place last weekend – from 28-30 August.

The announcement of the 2021 festival lineup saw some on social media criticising the lack of any women in the main stage headliners.

Pictured: Foo Fighters perform at Reading Festival 2019