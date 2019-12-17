With more than 15 years of experience in Olympic and international sport, Lindsay Impett is joining World Lacrosse as the organisation’s first full-time director of events.

Impett, who most recently served as event director for the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, will begin her new role with World Lacrosse this week. She is responsible for working with World Lacrosse Board of Directors member and competition director, Fiona Clark, and the event organisers for World Lacrosse Championships to deliver events that showcase international lacrosse while elevating the overall experience for athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators.

Lindsay’s appointment was announced today by World Lacrosse chief executive officer Jim Scherr: “We are exceptionally pleased to welcome to the World Lacrosse team a professional with the experience and track record of success in the planning and delivery of major events that Lindsay brings,” said Scherr. “As our World Championship events continue to grow in stature and visibility, it is essential we provide athletes with the very best opportunity to showcase their skills. We are confident Lindsay’s experience and collaborative approach will help us achieve this important goal.”

“I am delighted to be joining the team at World Lacrosse as director of events,” Impett said. “The organisation has an inspiring vision for the future and I am excited to further the development of world-class lacrosse events which support the global growth of the sport and build towards the ultimate aim of Olympic inclusion.”

The 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup was one of the most successful ever, attracting more than 112,000 fans — with sellout crowds across the closing weekend including the championship game between New Zealand and Australia — to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. The event featured 16 National Teams competing over 10 days, with international broadcast distribution across Europe, Africa, Oceania and Asia.

In 2012, Impett served as venue general manager for Wembley Arena, where she oversaw a team of more than 1,800 volunteers and staff responsible for delivering the venue for the badminton and rhythmic gymnastics competitions for the highly successful London 2012 Olympic Games.

Impett’s extensive event planning and delivery experience also includes work with the 2016 European Archery Championships, Rugby World Cup 2015 and UK Sport, where she provided technical support and helped manage financial investments as a major event consultant to the government agency responsible for investing in Olympic and Paralympic sport in the United Kingdom.

Impett has also held event and sport management roles with the Australian Olympic Committee, Sydney 2009 World Masters Games, Wembley Stadium, Benchmark Sport Limited and Fast Track Agency.

World Lacrosse is the international federation for men’s and women’s lacrosse, responsible for providing effective leadership and governance of the sport internationally while supporting the continued growth of lacrosse worldwide. In November 2018, World Lacrosse was officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee. The President of World Lacrosse is Sue Redfern of England.