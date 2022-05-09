A 350,000sqm Solar Carport, developed by green energy supplier Solarfields in collaboration with promoter MOJO Concerts, has been opened at the Lowlands Festival (cap. 55,000) car park in the Netherlands.

First announced in 2020, the Solar Carport Biddinghuizen – the largest of its kind in the world – provides room for 15,000 cars and has 90,000 solar panels in place.

The system provides a capacity of 35 MWp, which can supply approximately 10,000 households with green energy. Developers said it produces the equivalent to the power consumption of around 100 Lowlands Festival weekends annually.

MOJO Concerts director Ruben Brouwer said, “For our company it is essential that we are committed to a sustainable society and this initiative ensures that more sustainable, green energy is generated. This is an important step within our energy transition towards using renewable energy solely.”

Lowlands director Eric van Eerdenburg said, “As a festival organisation, we want to cultivate an optimistic vision of the future and play a role in solving climate problems. In this way, we hope to be a source of inspiration for our visitors to contribute – no matter how small – to making the world more sustainable.”

The festival will take place on 19-21 August in Biddinghuizen, near Amsterdam. With 12 stages and in three large areas, the line-up of around 250 acts includes Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Bring Me The Horizon, Michael Kiwanuka and Four Tet.