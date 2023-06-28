WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring Lucy Dickins, who represents artists including Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Mumford & Sons, is to be recognised for her “immeasurable contribution to the music industry” with a Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS).

The MITS award will be presented to Dickins on 6 November at a gala ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel. The event will raise funding for music charities The BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins.

Dickins began her career working as a junior product manager for independent UK record label PWL before joining International Booking Talent (ITB) as an assistant in the early 1990’s. She rose through the ranks at ITB before joining the William Morris Endeavor (WME) agency four years ago. In her current role at WME, Dickins oversees all aspects of the agency’s contemporary music and touring business across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney.

Lucy Dickins’ grandfather, Percy Dickins, founded the New Musical Express (NME), while father, Barry, formed ITB in 1978 with a client list that included Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

She said, “I’m truly humbled by this recognition and honoured by the many colleagues and clients I’ve gotten to work with throughout my career and at WME. The live music industry has faced many challenges but we always come back stronger because of the artists and their fans who are at the core of what we do.”