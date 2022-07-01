While players competed for Wimbledon Championships glory yesterday, 30 June, event organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) hosted a panel session as part of the Environment Positive Every Day theme for The Championships.

AELTC, which recently re-committed to the UN Sport for Climate Action Framework, said it aims to reduce emissions from its operations to net zero by 2030. It revealed its latest sustainable measures, which include countertops made from recycled racket strings from last year’s championships. Other sustainability measures include low carbon options across menus and reusable cups for hot drinks.

It said one of the new buildings on site was constructed in a way that it can be dismantled and moved to retain the resources used. It also has several features to improve environmental performance including timber frames, solar panels, solar light tubes and the use of refurbished furniture.

The panel session featured guests from sporting governing bodies, members of the media, brands and environmentalists.

Moderated by presenter Jonathan Overend, the panellists included Kate Hughes, director of International Climate Change at the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy; former GB rower Melissa Wilson; and British tennis player Laura Robson.

Wimbledon sustainability manager Hattie Park said, “This year we’ve set a new standard at Wimbledon for sustainability, helping us go greener than ever before. But we know there’s always more we can do to contribute, and panels like this really showcase some of the opportunities for us, and sport more generally, to make a positive difference.”