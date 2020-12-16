One Industry One Voice’s #WeCreateExperiences B2B campaign kicked off on the 7December with its key messages of education, inspiration and reassurance receiving media coverage across national and regional broadcasters and publications, with organisers lauding that launch as an “overwhelming success”.

The launch video, narrated by Clare Balding and including a raft of high-profile ambassadors, has been viewed more than 250,000 times.

Watch the video here

In the run up to the launch date, a series of teaser content including supporting videos from a wide range of high-profile personalities were sent across the OIOV social media channels. The key aim was to remind decision makers who book business events of the importance of live experiences and the value they bring to their organisations, as well the industry’s expertise to deliver them safely. The mission is to encourage them to look ahead to 2021; to start planning, briefing and committing budgets to events.

The videos released across social media channels and www.wecreateexperiences.co.uk featured data results from the recent One Industry One Voice industry and #WeCreateExperiences global brands surveys, as well as contributions from many high profile ambassadors including Tim Peake, Jonny Wilkinson, Harvey Goldsmith, Clare Balding, Daley Thompson, David Gower, David Coulthard, Rory Bremner, Angela Hartnett, Tom Kerridge and Directors of Rugby League World Cup 2021, NSPCC, Cancer Research, Macmillan Cancer Support, Rotary International, Spinal Injuries Association.

Of the 250,000 video views at the time of press, over 150,000 have come from Twitter alone, accompanied with a significant amount of broadcast and print coverage across national and regional press, including BBC and ITV News, Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday and numerous regional, business and marketing and event-specific titles.

Rick Stainton, founder of One Industry One Voice described that the “brilliant” feedback from across the industry as “very humbling”. He said: “This is a truly unique mandate of cross-industry representation which has been successfully activated, engaging hundreds of businesses sharing content on what they look forward to delivering for their clients into 2021, with a strong foundation for a roadmap to kickstart the industry into doing what it does best into 2021: creating live experiences.”

The next phase of #WeCreateExperiences is the B2C campaign version, which will focus on music, festivals, sports, weddings, outdoor and charity participation events. The launch is planned for the end of January 2021.