#WeCreateExperiences will launch a consumer-facing media campaign on 30 March with support from event operators including Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn, Parklife festival co-founder Sacha Lord and Isle of Wight Festival boss John Giddings.

The B2C #WeCreateExperiences campaign will launch on the back of a B2B campaign that ran in December and received widespread national, regional and social media coverage.

Organisers said the new campaign has been created with the aim of encouraging consumers to feel inspired by the array of events on offer, reassured about the industry’s expertise in delivering safe events and its mission to help get lives back to a sense of normality.

The campaign will call on everyone to share on social media which events they are most looking forward to attending.

Like its sister campaign, the drive has been backed by a multitude of celebrities, including Claudia Winkelman, Ronan Keating, Clare Balding and Jonny Wilkinson.

Also lending their support to the campaign are operators of a wide range of events including Rugby League World Cup 2021, Boardmasters, Lets Rock, Bournemouth Music & Sport Festival, Wilderness/Lovebox and representatives from Chelsea Football Club, Celtic Manor and Surrey Cricket.

Using the #WeCreateExperiences hashtag, the campaign asks the industry to share the event they are most looking forward to attending, whether it’s outdoor shows, festivals, live sporting activations, concerts, weddings or any other consumer event that they have missed.

When sharing, include a quote that explains what event you are most looking forward to with a photo or video.

