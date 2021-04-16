The team behind #WeCreateExperiences has revealed that its celebrity endorsed B2C campaign achieved more than 2.3m post impressions since launching in March.

The campaign followed the successful B2B campaign which ran at the end of 2020.

The star-studded video, which included 30 celebrities such as Claudia Winkleman, Clare Balding, Alistair Brownlee, Jonny Wilkinson, Ronan Keating, Tom Kerridge, Stuart Broad, Harvey Goldsmith and Poppy Delevingne shared the video out to their own audiences of millions more.

We believe that life is fuelled by live experiences. It’s time for us all to look forward to our favourite events again because together, we can do this right! Share a snap of what you’re most looking forward to using #WeCreateExperiences, and shout about the power of events! pic.twitter.com/Wni1cchwGX — One Industry One Voice (@1IndustryVoice) March 30, 2021

Engagement and support were received from strong consumer-facing social media profiles including Reading and Leeds Festival, Download Festival, Wireless Festival, Ticketmaster UK, Gigs in Scotland, Excel London, Rugby League World Cup and the SEE Hydro combining the followers of all these consumer-facing profiles takes the campaign reach to almost 5m (4,849,088).

The key aims of #WeCreateExperiences are to showcase the Power of Events, its broad range and how it touches millions of people’s lives across all demographics. It also aimed to inspire the public to plan for the return of live experiences and share what event they are most looking forward to attending again.

There is strong emphasis on the need to reassure consumers that the expertise in the industry is ready to relaunch the experiences everyone has missed, not only to revive the UK economy, but for the sake of everyone’s mental and physical wellbeing.

National coverage

The campaign achieved national coverage.

National broadcast coverage on BBC Radio 4, Sky News, Channel 5 News, Radio 2 and Talk Radio

National print/online coverage on Mail Online, Daily Express, The Times, City AM

Regional broadcast coverage on ITV and BBC channels in six English regions + Scotland and Wales

Regional online coverage in 63 towns with a combined audience of more than 1m

The social media results from the December B2B campaign:

1.48m post impressions

328,000 video views of both the main video and celebrity videos

Combined, the B2C and B2B campaign currently achieved:

3.78m post impressions

899,000 video views

One Industry One Voice and #WeCreateExperiences B2B Survey

One Industry One Voice has released the results from its six-month feedback survey with nearly 200 businesses and freelancer respondents.

Forty-seven percent were from agencies and organisers, 39% from suppliers/venues/freelancers and 14% from associations/others. Eighty-nine percent were aware of One Industry One Voice and #WeCreateExperiences work to date.

The survey suggested that 66% think One Industry One Voice is making a difference and adhering to its key objectives to date, with 23% unsure and 11% disagreeing.

Seventy four percent think One Industry One Voice should begin to consider developing some sort of longer term future model, building on its existing profile, mandate and objectives for closer co-operation of all of the core sectors, 15% were unsure and 11% disagree. Only 5.5% of responders suggested this role was already being done by others.

Topline results and feedback comments will be reviewed by the One Industry One Voice taskforce members in the coming weeks, enabling them to ensure they listen and learn from the last six months, as well as refine and evolve approaches from the feedback and maintain the strong mandate the industry supporters have provided. In addition, One Industry One Voice will soon be reaching out to its supporters network and the wider industry to see who wants to help discuss/shape ideas for any required short or longer term evolved approach.

View the website here.