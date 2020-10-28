One Industry One Voice, the coalition of events industry associations and businesses supporting the coordination of individual sector campaigns, are now planning a national and regional media campaign #WeCreateExperiences, aimed at the public and corporate buyers.

The campaign planning work started in September and is aiming to launch before the end of the year, subject to the prevailing national situation and any developments in relation to the consumer/business market guidance for events re-opening into 2021.

Support for #WeCreateExperiences from across the industry has been huge, including from all key sectors, with 100s of agencies, promoters and event organisers from the biggest to the smallest across the industry, as well as key venues, suppliers and freelance communities, in addition to all the main industry associations that represent 1,000s of event businesses and 100,000s of event professionals. The campaign is truly representative of One Industry One Voice.

It is producing a number of digital assets to support the media campaign in conjunction with the appointed PR agency PHA, including high profile personalities support from across sport, music, charity, showbiz, regional government and the science sectors.

The campaign has three clear positive messages to put the focus on a medium and long term roadmap for the industry delivering and the nation attending live experiences into 2021, balancing with the other OIOV campaigns lobbying government for urgent short term financial support.

It aims to:

Reassure

That as an industry, we are the event experts globally, especially in safety measures, as well as creative, digital and sustainability.

Inspire

Showcasing what we do, the lives our work touches and the genres of events we deliver.

Educate

Communicating our contribution to the economy in employment, GDP, exports, our cross regional eco-system including young employment opportunities and the range of skillsets.

A Just Giving PR fund set up for the campaign has already raised over £50,000 to date, details of which can be found here, which includes a recent direct donation of £5,000 from the Events Industry Forum (EIF). The campaign fully appreciates that many businesses and event professionals are not in a position to contribute to the Just Giving PR fund, but hopes that everyone in our industry can help – by spreading the word and supporting the campaign when it goes live.

You can find out more at www.wecreateexperiences.co.uk or on social media through One Industry One Voice channels #WeCreateExperiences