We are the Fair CEO Nick Morgan and head of production Yasmin Galletti recently represented the events industry on BBC’s The Apprentice.

In the episode, candidates had to design, brand and pitch their own electric driverless POD to various industry experts. Manchester Central CEO Shaun Hinds also made an appearance.

Morgan said, “We were delighted that The Fair was asked to participate in the Apprentice and hopefully it keep events in the limelight.”

Hinds said, “It was great to be involved and interesting to see how the candidates approached the task. We certainly enjoyed being able to give constructive feedback as part of the process.

“More than anything, it was fantastic for the UK’s events industry to be featured on a primetime show such as The Apprentice.”