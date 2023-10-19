Live event professionals have been invited to celebrate the successes of the season at The Fair’s annual party Wrap Party next month, where the live production agency will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Wrap Party, sponsored by The Event Production Show and Backstage Chats, will take place at East London’s Village Underground (cap. 700) on 23 November. The line-up includes Rami Ali, DJ Chris Tofu, Bangus, G&T, Young Bebe, Remi the Dragon and a special guest who will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Fair’s portfolio of festivals and events includes Boiler Room, NTS, GALA, Eastern Electrics and El Dorado. In recent years, the agency has also expanded to new markets including talent acquisition festival RecFest and London food festival Savour.

The Fair CEO Nick Morgan said, “Over the last decade, we have seen the industry grow in ways we never quite imagined, often as a result of challenges we never expected to face. We have continued to fight on behalf of the independent sector – lobbying government to gain the support needed for the industry to thrive.

“The collective resilience we continue to show is exceptional. So, as well as celebrating our own success, we want to celebrate that of the entire industry. We look forward to welcoming guests to our 10th anniversary Wrap Party.”

The Fair director Yasmin Galletti said, “The festival industry has worked tirelessly over the last six months to put on parties for people. Now, we’re throwing our annual Wrap Party to celebrate each other and what we’ve accomplished, giving our backstage industry heroes a chance to let their hair down.

“This event is just the start of The Fair’s 10-year anniversary celebrations. We can’t wait to show you what else we have in store.”