Event operations agency We Are OPS has announced a new partnership with experiential marketing agency TRO.

We Are Ops, with more than 20 years of event industry experience, will provide health and safety support at a range of TRO brand activations across the UK.

Events so far include activations for BMW, Under Armour, Pepsi and Just Eat – taking place at locations such as The O2 and the Champions League Final family festival at Trafalgar Square.

In the build-up to the events, the OPS team audit all suppliers involved and produce required documentation including risk assessments, fire risk assessments and Event Safety Management Plans.

We Are Ops has also provided health and safety training for TRO in recent months. This provides agencies with an overview of event health and safety, their responsibilities in the workplace and a table-top exercise.

The two companies said they will continue to collaborate on new solutions dedicated to event safety, including virtual safety training for event staff and interactive safety displays to educate attendees.

TRO head of production Rob Murrell said, “We really value the vital role of our partnership with We Are OPS in creating highly engaging experiences for all, by all that have safety designed in from the concept phase through to delivery.

“We Are OPS work seamlessly as an extension of our account and production teams to ensure we deliver practically and safely.”

We Group director Rob Dudley said, “Working with a globally recognised agency such as TRO is a real privilege, and we’ve loved getting to know their highly professional, yet friendly and enthusiastic team, who seem really engaged with our new health and safety processes.

“We are dedicated to setting high standards in event safety, and hope this continued partnership will inspire others to adopt similar practices.”