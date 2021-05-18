A group of senior female staff from production services company We Are The Fair have launched We Are OPS; a new female-led company offering operations services, people management and safety for events.

We Are OPS will act as a stand-alone offering from the team at We Are the Fair and its sister company We Are Placemaking. We Are OPS’s founders said the aim is to address the gender-balance within the industry.

With 150 combined years of experience, the We Are OPS team is led by director Yasmin Galletti (pictured below), who will oversee all OPS events and work across the licensing, health and safety and operational planning of shows.

Other core team members include healthy & safety advisor Sarah Tew, operations manager Jan Rankou and health & safety advisor Francesca Boden. All staff will retain their positions within We Are The Fair and/or We Are Placemaking.

Galletti said, “Since I started out in the industry 12 years ago, we’ve seen the workforce on site and behind the scenes become more balanced, but it still feels women are working in the shadows, not being given the platform or recognition that they deserve for their work. I feel proud and blessed to be part of a company that celebrates the female attitude towards event operations, especially in the area of Health and Safety which is still a very male-led faction of the industry.”

We Are the Fair and We Are Placemaking are headed up by CEO Nick Morgan, whose company is set to work on at least 138 shows this year, including El Dorado Festival (cap. 9,000) in Herefordshire and London’s GALA Festival (9,000). Morgan is supported by director Rob Dudley.

