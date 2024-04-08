Festival production company The Fair has launched a campaign celebrating the value of festivals, in a bid to gather support for independent events.

The move comes at a time when 28 UK festivals have already been called off this year, and the Association of Independent Festivals is predicting that 100 of the nation’s festivals could disappear in 2024 if the government fails to support the sector.

The ‘Your Festival Needs You’ campaign invites people from across the events industry and beyond to speak about the value of festivals, and why it is important that people continue to support them. It urges the public to take advantage of early bird tickets, talk to friends about festivals, and create a short video selfie online – sharing their passion for festivals and using the hashtag #yourfestivalneedsyou.

The Fair CEO Nick Morgan said, “Independent festivals are vital ecosystems for innovation, diversity, and economic activity. As well as providing incredible experiences for consumers, festivals serve as unique platforms for artists who may not be heard otherwise.

“As we are already seeing with the cancellation of dozens of events this year, the festival scene is at serious risk. ‘Your Festival Needs You’ is more than a slogan, it’s a strategy for survival and growth.

“We’re calling on everyone who cares about festivals to unite, and support this campaign today.”

Those wishing to support the campaign are being urged to share a selfie video, stating why they are supporting The Fair’s campaign. This can include: why they believe festivals are important, their fondest festival memory, or why support is so vital for festivals.This should then be shared on socials, tagging @wearethefair (Instagram) or @The Fair (LinkedIn).