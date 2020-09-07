The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) will host a meeting tomorrow, 8 September, in which leading figures from the live entertainment industry are to discuss re-opening venues at capacity.

The committee meeting, which can be watched via this link, will involve a panel including Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn (pictured), National Arenas Association chair and Royal Albert Hall artistic and commercial director Lucy Noble, and LW Theatres owner Lord Lloyd Webber and CEO Rebecca Kane Burton.

The ‘Formal meeting (oral evidence session): Re-opening venues at capacity’ will commence at 9.30am.