Venue operators could face fines of up to £1o,000 should they fail to insist attendees show a negative lateral flow test result or NHS Covid Pass, under the Government’s new Plan B rules.

The regulations require the showing of an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test to be a condition of entry into nightclubs and venues, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, seated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

According to The Telegraph, the Government plans to fine venue operators who do not check attendees’ Covid-19 status prior to them entering a venue. The initial amount will be £1,000 but that will be reduced by 50% if it is paid within 14 days. A second offence would be met with a £2,000 fine, £4,000 for a third offence, and up to a maximum of £10,000 should further offences occur.

The prime minister said that from today, 10 December, it is legal requirement to wear face masks in public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas. Masks are not a requirement in hospitality settings including pubs or restaurants, and Covid status certification is not an entry requirement.

Greg Parmley CEO of live music industry umbrella body LIVE, which represents 13 industry associations, said, “The introduction of Plan B results in an unfair double standard that allows people to go on all-day pub crawls in crowded bars without having to prove their Covid-19 status, whilst live music venues get hit with certification.”