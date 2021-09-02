Vaccine passports are set to become a mandatory entry requirement at nightclubs and large events in Scotland later this month, in line with Boris Johnson’s move to enforce their use at events in England.

First minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party, Sturgeon said in a statement to the Scottish Parliament that members will next week vote on the introduction of “vaccine certification” across the country. Should the plans be approved, it will mean people aged over 18 will be required to provide evidence that they have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine before they can enter nightclubs, seated indoor events with an audience of more than 500, outdoor unseated events with an audience of more than 4,000, and any event attended by more than 10,000 people.

Sturgeon said, “By ensuring that people entering these settings are fully vaccinated, we would be taking a proportionate step to help make these settings safer for everyone attending and, by extension, for all of us.”

She said the move to enforce vaccine passports will not apply to the wider hospitality industry: “The Scottish government has made it clear that we do not believe that vaccination certification should ever be a requirement for any key services or in settings where people have no choice over attendance – for example, public transport, education, access to medical services or shops. We continue to hold to that position.”