The secretary of state for health and social care has told the BBC that the Government’s proposed scheme to require vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in England will not be going ahead.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show he said, “We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it. I’m pleased to say we will not be going ahead with plans.”

The Scottish Parliament has voted to adopt a scheme to introduce vaccine passports as an entry requirement to large events in the country from 1 October.

In July, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said the scheme would mean that being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 would be a condition of entry at nightclubs and other crowded indoor venues such as music venues, “or large unstructured outdoor events such as business events and festivals, or very large structured events such as business events, music and spectator sport events”.

Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill has said such a scheme would cripple the industry.