UK Live, the promoter recently acquired by Kilimanjaro and its parent company DEAG, has announced that its retro festival series Let’s Rock is heading to Ipswich, Suffolk, for the first time next year as part of the Festival of Suffolk.

Following its series of eight festivals this summer, Let’s Rock is returning to a full schedule of 14 locations in the UK and Ireland from late May to early September.

Taking place on 10 September at Trinity Park, Let’s Rock Ipswich will be the final event of the Festival of Suffolk celebrations, which mark HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The lineup includes Adam Ant, OMD, ABC, Heaven 17, Go West and Sonique.

Let’s Rock last ran a full summer of festivals in 2019 when it introduced four new locations; Liverpool, Wales, Essex, and Belfast, and attracted a total audience of over 150,000.

Let’s Rock held three online festivals in 2020 that drew an estimated audience of three million and raised £200,000 for charities.

“It’s always exciting taking Let’s Rock to new places and especially to such a beautiful part of the country,” said UK Live founders and MDs Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith.

Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith previously told Access that Let’s Rock has the advantage of not having to rely heavily on external suppliers: “Because Let’s Rock has developed over a period of 10 years and because it plays 14 different sites on consecutive weekends, they’ve bought their own stage, PA, lights, video screens – and this year we’re buying our own toilets – so those supply issues that are potentially going to affect other festivals will not be a problem for Let’s Rock. It’s similar to a touring circus model; the package just rolls into each town.”