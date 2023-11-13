Twickenham Stadium (cap. 82,000) has achieved Gold Standard from Greengage’s ECOsmart initiative for its work on sustainability.

The rugby union stadium’s accreditation follows its other sustainability endorsements including BS20121 and ISO14001, while it also has a commitment to achieve net zero by 2030.

The venue has been using a ‘Zero waste to landfill policy’ for the last eight years, a commitment to 95% of its food prepared and cooked onsite, using at least 80% British ingredients, with all cooking oil recycled.

Twickenham Experience Limited managing director Nils Braude said, “We’ve committed to sustainable events over a very long period of time, but it remains vital that we continue to benchmark our standards and provide evidence to our customers on the quality of what we’re doing.

“This is just the latest example of a highly credible organisation supporting what we do, and we’re delighted to have come in at Gold Level. It’s a tremendous endorsement of our team.”