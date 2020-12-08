Goodwood has announced the dates for the return of the Festival of Speed, 78th Members’ Meeting and Goodwood Revival next year.

The latter will take place on 17-19 September, while the 78th Members’ Meeting has been pushed back from March to 15-16 May. The Festival of Speed will return on 8-11 July.

Goodwood’s main event, the Festival of Speed, will take place on the 1.16-mile Goodwood Hill and will feature motosport’s “great all-rounders” including legendary American racer Mario Andretti.

Following the first ever digital-only Goodwood SpeedWeek in October, organisers said the events will follow Covd-19 guidelines and “audiences can expect to see more action in more formats than ever before, as well as some new and innovative interactive features”.

Charles Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond and owner of Goodwood estate said, “More than anything else it is the people who make our events so special; the drivers, the teams, our staff and above all the fans. We were incredibly disappointed not to be able to welcome them to our much-loved events in 2020. Now we are thrilled to be able to announce that all three motorsport events are planned to be back next year.”