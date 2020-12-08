Lost your password?

Goodwood has announced the dates for the return of the Festival of Speed, 78th Members’ Meeting and Goodwood Revival next year.

The latter will take place on 17-19 September, while the 78th Members’ Meeting has been pushed back from March to 15-16 May. The Festival of Speed will return on 8-11 July.

Goodwood’s main event, the Festival of Speed, will take place on the 1.16-mile Goodwood Hill and will feature motosport’s “great all-rounders” including legendary American racer Mario Andretti.

Following the first ever digital-only Goodwood SpeedWeek in October, organisers said the events will follow Covd-19 guidelines and “audiences can expect to see more action in more formats than ever before, as well as some new and innovative interactive features”.

Charles Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond and owner of Goodwood estate said, “More than anything else it is the people who make our events so special; the drivers, the teams, our staff and above all the fans. We were incredibly disappointed not to be able to welcome them to our much-loved events in 2020. Now we are thrilled to be able to announce that all three motorsport events are planned to be back next year.”

 

 

