Toura Toura Festivals said it is seeking legal advice after receiving news that Creation Day Festival in Wolverhampton has been postponed for the third year running.

The festival, which was meant to take place at Wolverhampton’s West Park from 2-3 September, had been organised by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with Toura Toura Festivals and curated by Alan McGee who co-founded indie label Creation Records.

A Toura Toura Festivals spokesperson told the Express & Star that the promoter has had no contact with the council since 6 February. Sponsor Utilita also said it had been “left in the dark” over the festival’s future.

The festival, which was to feature artists including the Happy Mondays, Echo & The Bunnymen and Idles, has been pushed back to 2024 at a different venue, despite tickets for this year’s festival still being sold on the event’s website.

The event was originally due to take place in May 2021 and was then rearranged for May 2022. It was then cancelled again last year due to “disruption and uncertainty” caused by the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement released by Toura Toura Festivals said: “Since the beginning of 2020, Toura Toura Festivals have worked in good faith with Wolverhampton Council, with the company spending much time and incurring great expense to bring a new, exciting music festival to Wolverhampton.

“Long-term financial issues relating to the festival that was supposed to take place in May 2022 remain outstanding. Similar issues related to this year’s planned festival have also been experienced. Toura Toura Festivals are having to seek legal advice.

“Despite there being a stellar line-up in place, Wolverhampton Council took the decision in January to postpone this year’s proposed festival with a view to it taking place in 2024.”

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said, “The council is in discussions with the promoter about plans for the Creation Day Festival.”