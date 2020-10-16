Creation Records founder, and the man who signed Oasis, Alan Mcgee will launch new two-day festival Creation Day next year.

The event will take place at Wolverhampton’s West Park from May 29-30, presented by The City of Wolverhampton Council, Creation Management and Toura Toura Festivals. The line-up will include Happy Mondays, Editors, Sleeper, Cast, Ash, Echo & the Bunnymen and Black Grape.

The events is billed as a celebration of Mcgee’s infamous record label Creation, which was the home to many influential indie acts including Oasis, Primal Scream, Ride and The Jesus & Mary Chain.

The festival line-up will also include acts signed to McGee’s label Creation23, which he launched in 2018, including Marquis Drive and The Illicits.

McGee said: “I’m looking forward to this one, some of the best old bands with some of the best new bands. I can’t wait to come and bring it all to Wolverhampton.

“Creation Day is the first time we have done anything like this since doing it for the kids. Hopefully we can do this every year.”

The announcement followed shortly after the news that West Park is to be the location for the start and finish of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cycling trial.

City of Wolverhampton Council Leader, councillor Ian Brookfield said: “Creation Day promises to be a fantastic festival and a great boost for our city. We’re committed to offering a range of fantastic events and we’re keen to show our visitors what Wolverhampton has to offer.

“With the current refurbishment of our Civic and Wulfrun Halls, it’s clear that Wolverhampton is a key destination for music lovers.”

A limited number of tickets will go on sale on 23 October priced at £110 and organisers said more tickets may be released later depending on changes to events guidance.