Toura Toura Festivals’ Utilitia Creation Day, which was due to take place next month at West Park, Wolverhampton, has been moved back to September 2023 over “disruption and uncertainty” caused by the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Toura Toura Festivals said the promoter, along with City of Wolverhampton Council, took the “difficult decision” to reschedule the festival due to the impact of the pandemic on consumer confidence and ticket sales.

Organised by City of Wolverhampton Council, Creation Management and Toura Toura Festivals, the event was originally planned for 29-31 May 2021. It is now scheduled to take place from 2-3 September 2023 at the same venue, featuring artists from the previously announced lineup, including IDLES, Happy Mondays, Editors, Sleeper, Cast, Ash, Echo & the Bunnymen and Black Grape.

The festival, curated by Alan Mcgee, is billed as a celebration of his record label Creation; which was home to acts such as Oasis, Primal Scream, Ride and The Jesus & Mary Chain.

Organisers said the rescheduled date has been chosen in the hope that “any lasting effects of, or concerns about, the pandemic will have been significantly reduced”.