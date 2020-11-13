Following reports that Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster is developing a system to verify ticket-buyers’ Covid-19 vaccine or post-test status prior to allowing entry, the global ticketing giant has issued a statement clarifying its plans.

It said: “There is absolutely no requirement from Ticketmaster mandating vaccines/testing for future events. This has been widely reported and is incorrect. Ticketmaster does not have the power to set policies around safety/entry requirements, which would include vaccines and/or testing protocols. That is up to the discretion of the event organiser.”

Ticketmaster said it is exploring the potential to be able to sync with third party healthcare providers to link Covid-19 vaccine status and/or test results to fans’ digital tickets. It said there is no timeline for it to be implemented and it is very much at the idea stage. The company laid out a number of factors that have to be taken into account:

Like all safety/entry protocols it would be up to the discretion of the event organiser to determine if they would like to ask attendees to provide a test result or vaccine status

This is still just a potential idea and is by no means being implemented at this time

If it were to be made possible, all health information would legally have to be stored with a third-party health care provider with HIPPA compliance, not with Ticketmaster

In short, we are not forcing anyone to do anything. Just exploring the ability to enhance our existing digital ticket capabilities to offer solutions for event organizers that could include testing and vaccine information with third party health providers. Just a tool in the box for those that may want to use.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich (pictured) said, “We imagine there will be many third-party health care providers handling vetting – whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified. Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”

Ticketmaster said it was exploring a number of safety features for event organisers to utilise as they look to welcome fans back to events. This includes tools from Ticketmaster’s recently announced SmartEvent suite.