Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster said it is launching new tech solution SmartEvent to provide event organisers with tools to adapt to Covid-19 safety measures, while enhancing the spectator experience.

It said the suite of tech solutions help event organisers to adapt their protocols to meet the demands of evolving Covid-19 related events guidance, including changes to capacity and implementation of audience distancing.

Among the functionality included in SmartEvent is the Social Distancing Tool, which uses custom algorithms relating to the venue size, distance between seats and other data to create tailored seating strategies for each event.

The Timed Entry Tool allows organisers to provide fans with specific arrival times and entry guidance, while the Entry Rate Monitoring Tools helps organisers avoid crowd congestion. The system also enables the sending of geo-fenced push notifications to fans in order to provide them with real-time information such as which gate has the shortest queue.

SmartEvent’s Contactless Box Office solution enables ticket purchasers to receive digital tickets on their mobile devices and check themselves into an event via contactless scanners. Meanwhile, a contact tracing solution enables organisers to provide information to local bodies as required.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich said, “While initially intended to help fans and organisers get back to live, some of these innovations will long outlast Covid-19, streamlining processes and providing endless opportunity to modernise the event experience. We have every confidence that the industry will prevail, and that our cutting-edge technology, local expertise, global reach and fan insights will lead the way.”