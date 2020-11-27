The Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) will be speaking at the Major Events Summit, which will be taking place on 2 December.

During her session Villiers will be interviewed by Sir Gerald Howarth, former MP for Aldershot and President of the British Air Display Association, on her objectives and vision for the recently re-established APPG.

The APPG are due to hold their first formal meeting on 8 December, following which they will produce their proposed plan of work for the coming year.

Further information or questions can be obtained via appg@daviestanner.com and the industry can follow further developments and updates from the official APPG for Events twitter feed @appgevents.