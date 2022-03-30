The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) has re-elected the Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP (pictured), Member of Parliament for Chipping Barnet, as its Chair. The news ensures that work to promote the sector to Government done thus far will carry on uninterrupted.

Villiers was re-elected at the group’s AGM, 28 March, which also saw the election of several vice-chairs, including Fay Jones MP, Bob Seely MP, Robert Largan MP, Alex Sobel MP, Simon Baynes MP and Mark Menzies MP.

The APPG has laid out its five-point framework for the current Parliament, which includes a Government supported confidence campaign, a study on the impact of major events on local communities, financial incentives to create new UK based events, coordinated approach to bring existing international events to the UK, and Government support to develop a more sustainable events strategy. The APPG has also revealed it will support the introduction of the Protect Duty legislation, also known as Martyn’s Law and support the introduction of short term ‘event visas’ for international delegates attending UK events.

The APPG says it will also consider other representation from event sector organisations where they feel their remit enables it to lobby for direct Government support or intervention on a particular issue. For 2022, the APPG has said it is considering whether to widen its membership to include non-Parliamentarians as supporting partners, including commercial organisations to extend its reach and engagement with the sector. This would bring in greater expertise and help guide politicians through the industry’s idiosyncrasies.

Commenting on her re-election, Villiers said, “It is great that the APPG for Events will continue its efforts to support this crucially important sector of the economy. I am delighted to take on the chairmanship for another year. I look forward to working with my colleagues on a cross-party basis on our new programme of activity, including generating ideas on how this country can bring further major international events here.”

A full copy of the APPG’s Plan of Work for 2022 can be found on its official website.